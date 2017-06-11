STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 6 Follow The Action | Balloon Man | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Headless Body Located After Severed Head Found

June 11, 2017 5:59 PM
Filed Under: Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A headless body has been found after the head of a young black man was discovered on the front steps of a Mississippi home.

Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance told WAPT-TV that a resident discovered human remains in an open field around 3 p.m. Saturday. The remains were located about a mile from where the severed head was found hours earlier that day.

Police say the body was severely burned and the man couldn’t be immediately identified.

Cmdr. Tyree Jones says authorities do not yet have a motive for the killing. Asked whether it might be gang-related, he refused to speculate. He had previously said just finding the head earlier wasn’t typical of a homicide scene.

