Authorities Searching For Missing Man With Dementia, Alzheimer’s

DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Authorities in Duquesne are searching for a missing man who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Allegheny County Emergency Services says 75-year-old Jessie Mercadio Romero was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the city of Duquesne.
Romero has dementia and Alzheimer’s, and Allegheny County Emergency Services says he speaks very little English.
He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt and a baseball hat with an eagle on it.
Anyone who sees Romero or has information on his whereabouts should call 911 or contact Allegheny County Emergency Services.
