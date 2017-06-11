STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 6 Follow The Action | Balloon Man | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Authorities Searching For Missing Man With Dementia, Alzheimer’s

June 11, 2017 9:20 PM
Filed Under: Alzheimer's, Dementia, Duquesne, Missing

DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Authorities in Duquesne are searching for a missing man who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Allegheny County Emergency Services says 75-year-old Jessie Mercadio Romero was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the city of Duquesne.

jessie mercadio romero

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Emergency Services)

Romero has dementia and Alzheimer’s, and Allegheny County Emergency Services says he speaks very little English.

He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt and a baseball hat with an eagle on it.

jessie mercadio romero 2

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Emergency Services)

Anyone who sees Romero or has information on his whereabouts should call 911 or contact Allegheny County Emergency Services.

