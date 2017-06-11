Report: Man Charged In Missing Woman’s Death, Body Not Yet Found

BUTLER (KDKA) — A man is facing charges for fatally shooting a woman who went missing in Butler on Thursday.
Butler City Police reported Friday that Melissa “Missy” Barto was missing. She was last seen Thursday afternoon. Police say she may have gotten into a silver SUV on Route 8 South under the Hansen Avenue bridge.
The Butler Eagle reports that state police arrested 21-year-old Ishemer D. Ramsey, of Lyndora, on Sunday morning, charging him for fatally shooting Barto. Police haven’t found Barto’s body, but they received several tips Saturday that led them to believe she was killed Thursday.
According to court documents obtained by the Butler Eagle, Ramsey told a witness he shot Barto in the head multiple times during an argument in his car because he thought she was cheating on him.
The Butler Eagle says police conducted a traffic stop on Ramsey and took him into custody Sunday. The car smelled like bleach, and the passenger seat was missing. Ramsey also had a pistol on him when he was taken into custody.
