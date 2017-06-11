STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 6 Follow The Action | Balloon Man | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Waynesburg Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash

June 11, 2017 9:04 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Crash, Waynesburg

WAYNESBURG (KDKA) — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Waynesburg on Saturday.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the 440-block of Washington Road in Waynesburg.

According to the Greene County coroner’s office, 26-year-old Phillip J. Wyant, of Waynesburg, was travelling north of Washington Road at the time of the crash.

The coroner’s office says Wyant was going around a curve in the road when he struck a telephone pole, a parked car and a car port.

Wyant was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room around 9:15 p.m.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch