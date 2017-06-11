Waynesburg Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash

WAYNESBURG (KDKA) — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Waynesburg on Saturday.
It happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the 440-block of Washington Road in Waynesburg.
According to the Greene County coroner’s office, 26-year-old Phillip J. Wyant, of Waynesburg, was travelling north of Washington Road at the time of the crash.
The coroner’s office says Wyant was going around a curve in the road when he struck a telephone pole, a parked car and a car port.
Wyant was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room around 9:15 p.m.
