PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — All five of the Penguins’ Stanley Cup championships have been clinched on the road.

But fans watching at PPG Paints Arena made the win seem like a home game. Here’s an Ode to the Stanley Cup Clincher!

With the Penguins in Nashville and fans in Steel City,

They gathered on Sunday to cheer by committee.

‘Twas only an image that danced on the ice,

But for ten bucks a ticket, you can’t beat the price.

The game lingered on, at zero to zero.

Fans waited. And wondered. Who’ll be the hero?

Nervously twitching, they followed the flow.

And then, with 1:35 left to go…

Patric Hornqvist! The winner! The cheer was resounding!

“You couldn’t hear yourself! My heart was pounding!”

An empty net goal put an end to the stress,

And Stanley Cup t-shirts were hot off the press.

The catfish on ice was no longer a threat.

“We’re waiting for somebody, get a puck in the net.”

A fellow named Batman was eating it up.

“We got the Cup. We got the Cup.”

Did back-to-back seem an impossible dream?

“No. We have faith in our team.”

On the South Side, the main street soon filled up with fans,

As East Carson Street motorists made other plans.

‘Tis a great time to be a flightless bird fan.

“The boys went down and did it, man.”

Close the door, Elvis. The Penguins passed through it.

“I called it, I said it, I knew it.”

