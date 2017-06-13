Best Pittsburgh Breweries To Take Dad On Father’s Day

By Jessica Wasik Father’s Day is June 18, a day to celebrate your father in all his glory. What better way to tell Dad you appreciate him than with a cold, locally brewed beer. Pittsburgh is known for its fantastic bar scene, but it boasts an even better group of local breweries, which break away from the same old national beer brands to bring you some refreshingly unique flavors. Choose one of these five Pittsburgh breweries and raise a glass to the number-one man in your life.

Spoonwood Brewing

5981 Baptist Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15236

(412) 833-0333

www.spoonwoodbrewing.com This 15-barrel brewhouse combines the best local spirits, craft beer, mead, wine and cider with a solid menu of wood-fired fresh food for the ultimate guy’s night out. Dad will appreciate the weekly specials on shareables, smoked meats and drinks, but he’ll love Beer for a Year even more! Contact Spoonwood Brewing directly to purchase your dad one year’s worth of beer that includes one growler, a refill every month of the year and a $150 cub card. A must-try brew he’ll flip for: its Keep It Greasy breakfast stout made with bacon, maple syrup, and oatmeal. Spoonwood Brewing is located in the city’s Bethel Park area.

Helltown Brewing

13 Henry C. Frick St.

Mt.Pleasant, PA 15666

(724) 542-4339

www.helltownbrewing.com With its rich history during the time of the region’s Whiskey Rebellion, Helltown Brewing is a must-visit brewery this Father’s Day. Its tasting room is ideal for sampling its unique beers, which include appropriately named brews such as Sanctuary IRS, Dead End Pale Ale, Extra Sinful Bitter and Rapture IPA. Father’s Day is also the perfect time to look into buying Dad a membership to its Mug Club that he can use when the brewery opens its new taproom this summer. Memberships range from $250 up to $1,000 and come with a variety of beer-lovers perks, making it a gift that will keep on giving. Helltown Brewing is located just outside of Pittsburgh in Mt. Pleasant.

Full Pint Brewing

1963 Lincoln Highway

North Versailles, PA 15137

(412) 467-6414

www.fullpintbrewing.com Plan a Father's Day brewery tour at Full Pint Brewing. Although the brewery itself is not open on Sundays, you can plan to see the inner workings of it during the week or on a Saturday where you'll experience a fun, informative tour. See firsthand how favorites like White Lightning and Rye Rebellion are produced then purchase your favorites to take home. Full Pint Brewing is tucked away in North Versailles although easily accessible from the downtown region.

Voodoo Brewery

205 E. 9th Ave.

Homestead, PA 15120

(412) 368-8973

www.voodoobrewery.com It’s not magic, it’s Voodoo Brewery, although your dad make think so when he samples the amazing brews flowing inside this East 9th Avenue brewery. Popular drinks include Voodoo Love Child, White Magick of the Sun and Wynona’s Big Brown Ale. Plan a Sunday brunch inside this funky hangout and enjoy a heart meal highlighting its cinnamon roll waffles, club melt and many other guy-friendly eats. Voodoo Brewery is located just minutes from downtown Pittsburgh near The Waterfront in Homestead.