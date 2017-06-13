Best Pittsburgh Breweries To Take Dad On Father’s Day

By Jessica Wasik
Father’s Day is June 18, a day to celebrate your father in all his glory. What better way to tell Dad you appreciate him than with a cold, locally brewed beer. Pittsburgh is known for its fantastic bar scene, but it boasts an even better group of local breweries, which break away from the same old national beer brands to bring you some refreshingly unique flavors. Choose one of these five Pittsburgh breweries and raise a glass to the number-one man in your life.
Spoonwood Brewing
5981 Baptist Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 833-0333
www.spoonwoodbrewing.com
This 15-barrel brewhouse combines the best local spirits, craft beer, mead, wine and cider with a solid menu of wood-fired fresh food for the ultimate guy’s night out. Dad will appreciate the weekly specials on shareables, smoked meats and drinks, but he’ll love Beer for a Year even more! Contact Spoonwood Brewing directly to purchase your dad one year’s worth of beer that includes one growler, a refill every month of the year and a $150 cub card. A must-try brew he’ll flip for: its Keep It Greasy breakfast stout made with bacon, maple syrup, and oatmeal. Spoonwood Brewing is located in the city’s Bethel Park area.
Helltown Brewing
13 Henry C. Frick St.
Mt.Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 542-4339
www.helltownbrewing.com
With its rich history during the time of the region’s Whiskey Rebellion, Helltown Brewing is a must-visit brewery this Father’s Day. Its tasting room is ideal for sampling its unique beers, which include appropriately named brews such as Sanctuary IRS, Dead End Pale Ale, Extra Sinful Bitter and Rapture IPA. Father’s Day is also the perfect time to look into buying Dad a membership to its Mug Club that he can use when the brewery opens its new taproom this summer. Memberships range from $250 up to $1,000 and come with a variety of beer-lovers perks, making it a gift that will keep on giving. Helltown Brewing is located just outside of Pittsburgh in Mt. Pleasant.
Full Pint Brewing
1963 Lincoln Highway
North Versailles, PA 15137
(412) 467-6414
www.fullpintbrewing.com
Plan a Father’s Day brewery tour at Full Pint Brewing. Although the brewery itself is not open on Sundays, you can plan to see the inner workings of it during the week or on a Saturday where you’ll experience a fun, informative tour. See firsthand how favorites like White Lightning and Rye Rebellion are produced then purchase your favorites to take home. Full Pint Brewing is tucked away in North Versailles although easily accessible from the downtown region.
Voodoo Brewery
205 E. 9th Ave.
Homestead, PA 15120
(412) 368-8973
www.voodoobrewery.com
It’s not magic, it’s Voodoo Brewery, although your dad make think so when he samples the amazing brews flowing inside this East 9th Avenue brewery. Popular drinks include Voodoo Love Child, White Magick of the Sun and Wynona’s Big Brown Ale. Plan a Sunday brunch inside this funky hangout and enjoy a heart meal highlighting its cinnamon roll waffles, club melt and many other guy-friendly eats. Voodoo Brewery is located just minutes from downtown Pittsburgh near The Waterfront in Homestead.
East End Brewing Co.
147 Julius St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
(412) 537-2337
www.eastendbrewing.com
Kick off your Father’s Day with brunch then head over to East End Brewing Company’s brewpub. Inside you’ll learn all about the 35 different beers brewing each year, many of which you’ve likely enjoyed at a variety of Pittsburgh restaurants and bars. June has some of the breweries most popular beer on tap, including seasonal ones like WheatHop and PedalPale Ale, its Bourbon Aged Barrel Steelcut Oatmeal Stout and its taproom exclusive Fruited Rye Ales. Check out East End Brewing in the city’s Larimar neighborhood.
