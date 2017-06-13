STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS: Parade Plans | Trophy Tracker | Back In The 'Burgh | Game 6 Recap | Ode To The Cup Clincher | Fleury's Future | Sullivan Best Pens Coach Ever? | Fans Excited | Fans Eat Catfish | More
PLAYER REACTIONS: Scott Wilson | Evgeni Malkin | Bryan Rust | Chris Kunitz

Pirates Target High School Talent On First Day Of MLB Draft

June 13, 2017 6:47 AM
Filed Under: MLB Draft, Pittsburgh Pirates

A 17-year-old fireballer from Texas is the Pittsburgh Pirates top pick in Major League Baseball’s 2017 First-Year Player Draft.

Right-handed pitcher Shane Baz was selected with the 12th overall pick Monday. He is the first high school pitcher the Pirates have selected in the first round of the draft since Jameson Taillon in 2010.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Baz attended Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball, Texas. It is the same school that Pirates minor league infielder Ke’Bryan Hayes attended. He was selected by the Pirates in the 2015 draft.

Baz can bring the heat. Baseball America ranked his fastball as second-best among high school pitchers in this year’s draft.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In all, the Pirates selected four high school prospects on the first day of the draft.

In the second round, the Pirates used their 42nd overall pick to select right-handed pitcher Steve Jennings from DeKalb County High School in Tennessee, and then took outfielder Calvin Mitchell from Rancho Bernardo High School in California with the 50th overall selection.

The Pirates used a compensatory pick to select outfielder Conner Uselton from Southmoore High School in Oklahoma.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch