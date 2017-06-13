WATCH LIVE: CBS News Special Report: AG Sessions Testifies
Storm, Flood Warnings Issued As Severe Weather Moves Though Area

June 13, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Flash Flood Warning, Severe Thundestorm Warning, Severe Weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The day started out with hot temperatures and beautiful sunshine, but now severe weather has moved into the area.

A number of weather alerts have been issued.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued for several counties, from Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence and Westmoreland.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence and Westmoreland counties through 7:15 p.m.

Forecasters say these storms are bringing hail, downpours, thunder and lightning, and gusty winds.

They say damage to trees and power lines are possible and are warning anyone outside to seek shelter.

Stay with KDKA for the latest weather conditions.

