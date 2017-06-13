Tyler Kennedy On Sidney Crosby’s Place Among All-Time Greats: ‘I Have Him No. 1’

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – Sidney Crosby is now a three-time Stanley Cup champion and at least one of his teammates thinks he has placed himself at the top of the mountain when it comes to the NHL’s all-time greats.

Former Penguin Tyler Kennedy joined The Starkey and Mueller Show to talk about where he’d rank Sid all-time.

“I don’t know about you guys, but I have him as like the top one or two. I don’t think he’s done writing his story. I think Sidney Crosby is going to be the best player in the world and the best player ever.”

Kennedy went on to talk about why he believes Crosby can surpass guys like Mario Lemieux and Wayne Gretzky.

“I have him number one and I think maybe because when I was growing up, I don’t really remember say a Gretzky. I see a lot of highlights and it’s tough to have that argument when you see Wayne Gretzky scoring from the blue line when you have Sidney Crosby fighting for everything, everyone is all over him, stuff like that. I feel like he’s maybe worked harder for his goals and everything he’s achieved. Not that Gretzky didn’t, but when you see him scoring from the blue line, it’s hard to say he’s a better player than a Sidney Crosby who’s scoring one-handed goals through guys that are counting their calories before games.”

Kenendy also talked with us about what it’s like winning the Stanley Cup and celebrating after the game with your teammates.

“It’s honestly an unbelievable feeling, especially with everyone spraying champagne everywhere,” Kennedy said. “You know what’s cool? It just seems like no one is really in the spotlight and everyone is just kind of relaxed and having a couple of beers. You’re celebrating with like the best piece of art in hockey and you have guys like Mario there, everyone is just having a great time, and it’s just awesome. It’s one of the coolest things I’ve ever done in my life.”

Click the audio link below to hear more from Kennedy as he also talked about Marc-Andre Fleury as a teammate and what it was like watching him hand the Stanley Cup to Matt Murray.

Like The Fan On Facebook

Follow The Fan On Twitter