Residents Cleaning Up After Strong Storms Pound Area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A line of severe storms moved through the area Tuesday afternoon and caused widespread damage.
Heavy rains and strong winds prompted several reports of downed trees and flooding.
In New Brighton, a large tree fell on a home in the 800 block of 12th Street.
“I heard a very loud crashing sound. We saw a tree branch in the side yard from one tree. I then heard another crashing sound and I ran to the front of the house to see our front tree leaning on our house,” Casey Powell said.
Beams in the roof are broken, but no one in the home was injured.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | Local Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
A large tree was also uprooted and fell in the 2900 block of 4th Street in Beaver Falls. A home sustained some minor damage. No one was injured.
Meanwhile, he tunnel that leads out to main entrance and exit of Kennywood was flooded with at least three-feet of water during the storms.
People there said security prevented park-goers from entering the tunnel and guests exited from another location.
Duquesne Light was reporting 2,500 power outages as of 5:30 a.m.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter