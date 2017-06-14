STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS: Parade Plans | Trophy Tracker | Pens & Bucs | Back In The 'Burgh | Game 6 Recap | Ode To The Cup Clincher | Fleury's Future | Coach Sullivan | Fans Excited | Fans Eat Catfish | More

Pennsylvania Man Drowns After Lawn Mower Slides Into Pond

June 14, 2017 8:04 AM
Filed Under: Grove City, John Walochik, Mercer County

HERMITAGE, Pa. (AP) – State police say a Pennsylvania man has died after the lawn mower he was operating slid into a pond.

Police say video surveillance captured John Walochik, of Grove City, riding a zero-turn lawn mower at an American Legion post in Mercer County Tuesday morning.

The mower slid into a 20-foot deep (6 meters) retention pond around 8:30 a.m. and became submerged. Police say only the 65-year-old’s limbs were visible from the pond’s surface.

An American Legion employee called police after noticing the body around 11:45 a.m.

Walochik’s death has been ruled accidental.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

