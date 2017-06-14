WATCH LIVE: Penguins Stanley Cup Parade | CBS News Coverage Of Virginia Shooting
STANLEY CUP CELEBRATION: Parade Brings Crowds Downtown | Parade Video | Trophy Tracker | Pens & Bucs | Back In The 'Burgh | Game 6 Recap | Ode To The Cup Clincher | Fleury's Future | Coach Sullivan | Fans Eat Catfish | More

‘The Best Part Of Winning The Cup’: Penguins Celebrate Stanley Cup Victory With Fans

June 14, 2017 12:43 PM
Filed Under: Jake Guentzel, Kris Letang, Matt Murray, Patric Hornqvist, Pittsburgh Penguins, Stanley Cup, Stanley Cup Victory Parade

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins celebrated their Stanley Cup win with fans at the victory parade in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

For the second year in a row, the Penguins rode through the streets of downtown Pittsburgh and waved to thousands and thousands of fans who came out to celebrate the Stanley Cup winners.

“I remember this last year and it was the best part of winning the Cup, and it’s the same thing this year,” Patric Hornqvist said.

PATRIC HORNQVIST:

“This is an unbelievable feeling. To do this for the fans, it’s special, and obviously we’re going to enjoy it,” Jake Guentzel said.

JAKE GUENTZEL:

“We have the best fanbase in the NHL, so I’m not surprised [by the size of the crowds], but it’s always fun,” Letang said.

KRIS LETANG:

Goaltender Matt Murray admitted that the players have been so busy since their win on Sunday night that they haven’t really had time to process the events of the past few days, but they were honored to take the time to celebrate with their fans.

KDKA’s Rich Walsh: “Has it sunk in that you’re a rookie and you have two Cups already?”
Murray: “Yeah, that’s a technicality more than anything, but it’s nice, it’s nice to win the Cup back to back. I feel so, so honored to be a part of this team.”

MATT MURRAY:

The parade ended at Point State Park, where a rally wrapped up the day’s events.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch