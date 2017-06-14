‘The Best Part Of Winning The Cup’: Penguins Celebrate Stanley Cup Victory With Fans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins celebrated their Stanley Cup win with fans at the victory parade in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

For the second year in a row, the Penguins rode through the streets of downtown Pittsburgh and waved to thousands and thousands of fans who came out to celebrate the Stanley Cup winners.

“I remember this last year and it was the best part of winning the Cup, and it’s the same thing this year,” Patric Hornqvist said.

“This is an unbelievable feeling. To do this for the fans, it’s special, and obviously we’re going to enjoy it,” Jake Guentzel said.

“We have the best fanbase in the NHL, so I’m not surprised [by the size of the crowds], but it’s always fun,” Letang said.

Goaltender Matt Murray admitted that the players have been so busy since their win on Sunday night that they haven’t really had time to process the events of the past few days, but they were honored to take the time to celebrate with their fans.

KDKA’s Rich Walsh: “Has it sunk in that you’re a rookie and you have two Cups already?”

Murray: “Yeah, that’s a technicality more than anything, but it’s nice, it’s nice to win the Cup back to back. I feel so, so honored to be a part of this team.”

The parade ended at Point State Park, where a rally wrapped up the day’s events.

