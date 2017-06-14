Rania’s Recipes: Chicken & Waffles, S’Mores Brownies

With July 4th rapidly approaching, Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off some All-American recipes:

Chicken and Waffles

Vegetable oil, for shallow frying

¼ cup hot sauce (I like Frank’s)

1 large egg, lightly beaten

8 chicken tenders (about 1 pound)

¾ cup Wondra instant flour

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 scallions, sliced, plus more for garnish

1 ½ cups chicken broth

4 Belgian-style frozen waffles

Maple syrup, for serving

Directions:

Heat about 1 inch of oil in a large cast-iron or heavy-bottomed skillet over high heat. Whisk the hot sauce and egg in a medium bowl; toss the chicken in the mixture to coat.

Combine the flour, poultry seasoning, and salt and pepper to taste in a medium bowl. Set aside 3 tablespoons seasoned flour in a separate bowl; dredge the chicken in the remaining seasoned flour until coated, shaking off any excess.

Place the chicken in the hot oil and fry until golden and cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes per side, turning once. Transfer to a rack to cool slightly; discard the oil.

Melt the butter in the same skillet and whisk in the reserved seasoned flour until smooth. Whisk in the scallions, then slowly pour in the broth. Bring to a simmer, whisking until the gravy is smooth. Meanwhile, toast the waffles.

Place a waffle on each plate and drizzle with maple syrup. Top with chicken and gravy, and garnish with scallions.

Serves: 4

S’Mores Brownies

Crust:

12 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

3 cups crushed graham cracker crumbs

4 tablespoons sugar

Pinch fine salt

Brownies:

¾ cup butter

6 ounces unsweetened chocolate – chopped

2 ½ cups sugar

4 eggs

1 egg yolk

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup + 2 tablespoons flour

1-cup semisweet chocolate chips

Topping:

Mini marshmallows

Directions:

Crust: Position a rack in the lower third of the oven and heat oven to 325 degrees. Grease a 13×9 inch glass-baking dish.

Combine the butter together with the crumbs, sugar, and salt in a medium bowl. Press the crumb mixture evenly over the bottom of the pan. Bake until golden brown, about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, make the brownie.

Brownie: Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Melt butter and unsweetened chocolate in heavy large saucepan over low heat, stirring until smooth. Remove from heat.

Mix in sugar. Mix in eggs 1 at a time, then yolk. Add vanilla extract and then flour and stir until just blended. Mix in chocolate chips.

Spread batter in over cooled crust. Bake until brownies are firm around edges and tester inserted into center comes out with a few crumbs, about 35 minutes.

Remove from the oven and carefully position a rack about 6 inches from the broiler and preheat on low. Carefully layer marshmallows across the top and toast under the broiler until golden, (keep an eye on it, it can go quick), about 2 minutes. Cool on a rack, gently removing the brownies from the pan using a small off set spatula. Cut into 24 squares.