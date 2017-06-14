WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
STANLEY CUP CELEBRATION: Record-Breaking Crowd | Player Interviews | Pens Thank Fans | Parade Video | Photo Gallery | Trophy Tracker | Pens & Bucs | Back In The 'Burgh | Game 6 Recap | Ode To The Cup Clincher | Fleury's Future | Coach Sullivan | More

Scotty Bowman Says Sidney Crosby In Conversation Among All-Time Greats

June 14, 2017 6:18 PM
Filed Under: Chicago Blackhawks, Jim Rutherford, Pittsburgh Penguins, Scotty Bowman, Sidney Crosby, Stanley Cup

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – All-time NHL great Scotty Bowman knows a thing or two about the NHL, and when he says a player should be in the conversation among the all-time greats, you listen.

That’s exactly what Starkey and Mueller did when Bowman joined their show to talk about the Pens’ Stanley Cup run and Sidney Crosby’s place among the NHL’s all-time elite.

“He’s got a bunch of trophies, you know, I don’t know how you wouldn’t think of him,” Bowman said. “He’s still got time left.”

Bowman also looked at what the Pens have accomplished as a whole going back-to-back as Cup champs and how they compare to the only other team in the 2000s that has had even close to the same level of success in the Chicago Blackhawks.

“The Blackhawks never won back-to-back. They’ve gone about it a bit differently,” Bowman said. “Those two teams, if you look at the Pittsburgh Penguins, are kind of mirror images.”

Click the audio to hear more from Bowman on these topics and more as he also discussed whether or not Jim Rutherford is worthy of Hall-of-Fame consideration right now.

Like The Fan On Facebook
Follow The Fan On Twitter

More from Starkey and Mueller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch