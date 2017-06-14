Safe From Preds’ Fans, Wholey’s Releases Stanley The Catfish Following Penguins’ Parade

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — How sweet it is! Sidney Crosby raises the Stanley Cup once more, as a city turns out to cheer at the Penguins Parade. One fan is so excited, she made a Cup of her own.

“We made it out of a bucket, rubber containers of three different sizes, and silver duct tape,” she said.

In this parade, no one is throwing catfish, a la Nashville Predators’ fans.

“The poor guys who had to clean it up, I feel bad for,” one Pens’ fan said of the Preds’ ice crew.

“They throw catfish. We throw parades,” says another.

After the parade, down at The Point, Wholey’s employees released that famous 40-pound catfish, fittingly named Stanley, that had resided at the store throughout the Stanley Cup Final.

“We want to show them here in Pittsburgh, we’re the City of Champions,” says Vic Milko, who caught the 40-pound fish. “We throw our catfish back in the river. We don’t throw them out on the ice.”

