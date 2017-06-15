STANLEY CUP CELEBRATION: Record-Breaking Crowd | Player Interviews | Pens Thank Fans | Stanley The Catfish | VIP Treatment | Sights & Sounds | Parade Video | Photo Gallery | Pens & Bucs | Trophy Tracker | Scotty Bowman | Fleury's Future | Coach Sullivan | More

Soup Nazi Company Forced To Declare Bankruptcy

June 15, 2017 1:46 PM
Filed Under: Seinfeld, Soup Nazi

NEW YORK (AP) – A New York company that sells soup from the recipes of the chef who was the real-life model of the Soup Nazi on “Seinfeld” has filed for bankruptcy.

The filing from Soupman Inc. comes less than a month after its chief financial officer was arrested on charges of cheating the government out of employment-related taxes. The CFO has pleaded not guilty.

Soupman Inc. is based in Staten Island and sells soups made from the recipes of Al Yeganeh. He and his New York soup stand were the inspiration for the “Seinfeld” character, with the catchphrase “No soup for you!”

The company said Tuesday it needs to seek bankruptcy protection in part because of “recent company developments” but store shelves will continue to carry its products including lobster bisque and mulligatawny.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch