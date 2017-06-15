Alarm Clock Stuck In Wall Goes Off Every Day For 13 Years

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — All is calm in a quiet house on a peaceful street in the tranquil township of Ross – until the walls come alive with the sound of a 13-year-old alarm clock.

“I’ll show you where this started out from, why it was convenient,” says homeowner Jerry Lynn, climbing the stairs to the second floor. “Or why I thought it was convenient at the time.”

He says he dropped the clock, tied to a string, through an air vent. Set to go off ten minutes later, it would let him know where to punch a hole in the living room wall to pass a wire through for a TV hookup.

“As I was laying it down, all of a sudden I heard it go ‘thunk!’ as it came loose,” he said. “I thought, well, that’s not a real problem. You know it’s still going to go off. And it did.”

He couldn’t pull it back up, but figured, “Maybe, three-four months it’ll run out of battery. That was in September of 2004. It is still going off every day. And during daylight savings time it goes off at ten minutes ’til eight. And during standard time it goes off at ten minutes to seven at night.”

Jerry’s wife Sylvia says the sudden ring can come as a jolt to unsuspecting guests.

“It starts with a soft ‘beep beep beep beep’ and it gets louder and closer together, and that will set people like, ‘What is that?'”

For the Lynn family, it’s a story that has a familiar ring to it.

