Cubs Rally For 6 Runs In 9th Inning, Beat Pirates 9-5

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Anthony Rizzo almost led off his third straight game with a homer, losing his bid on a replay reversal, before helping key a six-run rally in the ninth inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-5 Friday night.

The Cubs won for just the third time in nine games. Manager Joe Maddon wasn’t around to see the comeback – he was ejected in the first inning after Rizzo’s drive into the Allegheny River was ruled a foul ball. In his first two tries as a leadoff man, Rizzo led off both games this week with home runs against the Mets at Citi Field.

Chicago trailed 4-3 until Jason Heyward and Willson Contreras began the ninth with doubles off Juan Nicasio (1-3) to tie it. Tony Watson gave up a go-ahead single to pinch-hitter Jon Jay, Rizzo added a two-run single and Addison Russell had a two-run double.

Closer Wade Davis gave up a run in the ninth, but struck out Josh Harrison and Gregory Polanco with the bases loaded to end it.

Koji Uehera (2-3) got the win.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)