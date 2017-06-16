Furry Tails: Jeff & Johnny Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________

Jeff

Animal Friends

This laid back guy is Jeff! He’s a sweetheart of a bunny with a great personality! If you’re looking to add a bunny to your home, he might just be the guy for you!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Jeff is a 10-month-old New Zealand rabbit who was found as a stray. He is relaxed with an outgoing personality and loves to get out and about with the other rabbits at our BunRuns. This sweet and curious guy lives up to his breed’s reputation with a very gentle temperament, but he has plenty of confidence to go with his laid back attitude. All this handsome boy needs to do now is hop into a loving home of his very own!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________

Johnny

Orphans of the Storm

Johnny is a great cat in need of a loving forever home! He wouldn’t mind living with other cats, so if you’re looking to add a fuzzy feline to your home, he’d love to meet you soon!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Johnny is a neutered male who was a stray and shared a home with another cat, June. Their owners parted ways and were going to put these sweet kitties back outside. Johnny has beautiful markings and is good with other cats. He is in a foster home, so if you’d like to meet him, please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning.

To find out more about how to adopt Johnny, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24