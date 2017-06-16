Police Searching For Missing Man In Upper Hill

UPPER HILL (KDKA) — Authorities are searching for a missing man in the Upper Hill area of the city.
Pittsburgh Police say 77-year-old Earl Clifford was last seen around 5 p.m. Thursday. He was last seen wearing brown pants, a white shirt and black shoes.
He is described as 6-feet-2-inches tall and approximately 170 lbs. He has blue eyes.
Clifford is from the Upper Hill, and he is known to frequent the Oakland area.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Missing Persons Unit at (412) 323-7141.
