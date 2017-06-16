Car Fire, Roads Closed Due To Severe Flash Flooding

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another day of rain brought more flooding, and flood damage, to the Pittsburgh area Friday afternoon.

Storms caused the National Weather Service to put Allegheny County under another flash flood warning until 6 p.m. Friday.

There was some severe flooding on McKnight Road in Ross Township. One car near the Molyneaux flooring store caught fire, as seen in a video from Maria Verardi.

A photo from Saul Markowitz shows more flooding on McKnight Road as cars continue to drive through.

Port Authority said a few bus routes that travel along McKnight Road were out of service due to the flooding.

McCandless Township was one of several areas hit with flash flooding. A video from Greg Parshall shows that Sloop Road in front of Wall Park is completely flooded.

Route 51 flooded yet again, as seen in video from Matt Achilles. Businesses along the road have been busy the past few days, trying to clean up damage only to be hit with more flooding. Two auto shops along the road lost a number of cars that were either destroyed or completely swept away by flood waters Wednesday.

