Pens Fans To Have Chance To See Stanley Cup Tonight

June 16, 2017 10:59 AM
Filed Under: Dick's Sporting Goods, Pittsburgh Penguins, Stanley Cup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – By now, you’re probably aware that the Pittsburgh Penguins are back-to-back Stanley Cup champions.

If you missed out on getting up close with the Stanley Cup last year, you’ll have another chance today.

The greatest trophy in sports will be on display at the South Hills Village Dick’s Sporting Goods location from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to officials, “Wristbands will be distributed to the first 300 groups (parties of 2-10 people) beginning at 4p.m. on Friday at the South Hills store. All group members must be present to receive a wristband. Only group photos with the Stanley Cup will be permitted.”

Penguins broadcaster Phil Bourque will also be there for the festivities.

