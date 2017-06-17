One Killed In Head-On Crash In Hempfield Township

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was killed in a head-on crash in Hempfield Township early Saturday morning.
It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Arona Road near Greek Road.
The Westmoreland County coroner’s office has identified the victim as 57-year-old Michael Luther, of South Greensburg Borough.
According to the coroner’s office, Luther was driving east on Arona Road when he crossed the center line into the opposing lane of traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle.
Luther was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 a.m. The coroner’s office says Luther was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The cause and manner of death have not yet been released.
One other person was in the car with Luther in the front passenger seat.
At least two people were flown to area hospitals in unknown conditions.
