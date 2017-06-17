WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Ohio Man Dies After Being Shocked In Lake During Rescue Try

June 17, 2017 5:05 PM
Filed Under: Lake Erie, Ohio

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a 19-year-old central Ohio man has died after being electrocuted while trying to save his father and family dog at a Lake Erie island marina.

State officials say Evan Currie, of Dublin, was killed Friday evening on Put-in-Bay where his family docks its 33-foot-long power boat in western Lake Erie.

Officials say the boat had just been plugged in for shore power when the family’s dog fell into the water. Currie’s father, Jeffrey, jumped in to save the dog and immediately began struggling. Evan Currie and his brother jumped into the water and also struggled.

Jeffrey Currie and his other son managed to get back onto the boat after the shore power was unplugged while Evan Currie did not.

The Ohio Division of Parks and Watercraft is investigating.

