6-Year-Old Girl Diagnosed With Leukemia Gets Special Stanley Cup Visit

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A 6-year-old girl who was diagnosed with leukemia in November got a very special visitor Saturday.

Colin Dunlap, of 93.7 The Fan, describes his daughter, Darran, as “hockey and Pens crazy,” so it was an exciting day for the Dunlap family when the Stanley Cup arrived at their house for a visit.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Penguins equipment manager Danny Kroll had the Cup for the day on Saturday and decided to surprise Darran and her twin brother, Declan. Kroll and Colin met while Kroll was a Pirates bat boy when Colin was covering the Pirates for the Post-Gazette.

Colin said the gesture moved him to tears.

I haven't cried much through Darran's cancer. When they surprised our 6yo, hockey and Pens crazy daughter with a Stanley Cup visit, I did. pic.twitter.com/E2nYSo1FF2 — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) June 17, 2017

“For a guy of that age, who doesn’t have kids, to think of a little kid with cancer, it just punches you right in the face how great of a guy Danny Kroll is,” Colin told the Post-Gazette.

Colin posted photos of Darran and Declan posing with the Cup and searching for Malkin and Crosby’s names.

Beyond words the happiness Pens equipment man Danny Kroll brought to our family today — particularly daughter Darran who has leukemia. pic.twitter.com/L7LFtkWOhg — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) June 17, 2017

Darran has been undergoing cancer treatments since she was diagnosed with leukemia in November 2016.

