Neighbors Raising Money To Help McCandless Flood Victims

MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — Neighbors are trying to help out McCandless families who lost everything in the severe flooding that hit the area this week.
Several days of storms and flooding caused a lot of damage in the Pittsburgh area, and businesses and families are still trying to clean up the mess left behind.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help out flooding victims who live at the intersection of Highland and Sloop roads. One family in that area lost cars, furniture, furnaces and air conditioning units.
You can find the GoFundMe page here: gofundme.com/flooding-victims-mccandless-twp
