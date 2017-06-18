WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
STANLEY CUP CELEBRATION: Record-Breaking Crowd | Player Interviews | Pens Thank Fans | Stanley The Catfish | VIP Treatment | Sights & Sounds | Parade Video | Photo Gallery | Pens & Bucs | Trophy Tracker | Scotty Bowman | Fleury's Future | Coach Sullivan | More

Neighbors Raising Money To Help McCandless Flood Victims

June 18, 2017 4:20 PM
Filed Under: Flooding, GoFundMe, McCandless

MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — Neighbors are trying to help out McCandless families who lost everything in the severe flooding that hit the area this week.

Several days of storms and flooding caused a lot of damage in the Pittsburgh area, and businesses and families are still trying to clean up the mess left behind.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help out flooding victims who live at the intersection of Highland and Sloop roads. One family in that area lost cars, furniture, furnaces and air conditioning units.

You can find the GoFundMe page here: gofundme.com/flooding-victims-mccandless-twp

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch