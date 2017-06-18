WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Penguins Release Names Of Players Available & Protected For Expansion Draft

June 18, 2017 10:33 AM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have released the list of players who will be both available and protected in the 2017 NHL expansion draft.

The NHL says that Bryan Rust, Carl Hagelin, Tom Kuhnhackl, Scott Wilson, Ian Cole and Marc-Andre Fleury are among the players being unprotected by the Penguins.

Among those being protected are Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, Patric Hornqvist, Kris Letang, Justin Shultz, Brian Dumolin, Olli Maatta, and Matt Murray.

Here are the rules for the expansion draft.

The players selected by the Vegas Golden Knights will be revealed during the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft on Wednesday.

Vegas will begin playing next season in the Western Conference.

Here is a look at the full list of players being made available by the Penguins:

Josh Archibald (F)
Nick Bonino (F)
Matt Cullen (F)
Jean-Sebastien Dea (F)
Carl Hagelin (F)
Tom Kuhnhackl (F)
Chris Kunitz (F)
Kevin Porter (F)
Bryan Rust (F)
Tom Sestito (F)
Oskar Sundqvist (F)
Dominik Uher (F)
Garrett Wilson (F)
Scott Wilson (F)
Ian Cole (D)
Frank Corrado (D)
Trevor Daley (D)
Tim Erixon (D)
Cameron Gaunce (D)
Ron Hainsey (D)
Stuart Percy (D)
Derrick Pouliot (D)
Chad Ruhwedel (D)
Mark Streit (D)
David Warsofsky (D)
Marc-Andre Fleury (G)

