Report: Coconut Oil As Bad For Heart As Butter, Beef Fat

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A recent health advisory says coconut oil is as bad as butter when it comes to saturated fat, despite previous beliefs about its health benefits.
In a recent report from the American Heart Association, a professor of cardiovascular disease prevention said he doesn’t know who started touting coconut oil as a healthy alternative to butter, but that belief isn’t supported by scientists.
According to research, coconut oil is 82 percent saturated fat. CBS News medical contributor Dr. Tara Narula says butter is about 60 percent saturated fat and beef fat is about 40 percent saturated fat.
That means coconut oil is just as bad as butter and beef fat when it comes to raising bad cholesterol.
The AHA’s advisory said replacing saturated fat with healthier fat could lower cardiovascular risks.
The study says canola oil is an actual healthy alternative, since it’s only 7 percent saturated fat. Other healthier oils listed include corn oil, peanut oil and sunflower oil.
