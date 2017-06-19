Overdose Death Leads To Felony Charges For Drug Dealer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man from the North Side is facing felony charges after police say he sold drugs to another man who overdosed and died.

Similar charges have been brought against suspected dealers in other counties, but this is the first time Pittsburgh police have filed this specific charge in Allegheny County.

“When we develop probable cause to establish a charge of drug delivery resulting in death we want you to know about it,” said Commander Reyne Kacsuta, who oversees the Narcotics Division of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

Darnell Stephens, 21, is accused of selling fentanyl to Ian Williams, 23, that caused him to overdose and die.

“This case began on March 22 of this year on Cobden Street when members of the Pittsburgh Police were called to an overdose death of Ian Williams,” said Commander Kacsuta.

Near Williams, police report finding stamp bags marked “Lizz” containing fentanyl. Cell phone evidence led them to Stephens as a suspect.

According to detectives, Stephens said Williams called him asking for heroin and admitted selling him bags marked “Lizz” the same day.

“The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police investigates every overdose death that occurs within the city limits,” said Commander Kacsuta.

Toxicology results show fentanyl, heroin and alprazolam in Williams’ blood. The medical examiner’s opinion is the fentanyl was a direct factor in causing his death.

“We are going to investigate these cases and we are going to charge you with drug delivery resulting in death when we get the evidence and you’re going to go to jail,” said Commander Kacsuta.

Stephens is being held in the Allegheny County Jail without any bond. He is also facing gun charges from an arrest in April.

