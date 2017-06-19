List: 50 Worst American Cities To Live In

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For once Pittsburgh didn’t make a list, although this time the Steel City is happy to not be included.

A list of the top 50 worst American cities to live in has been compiled by 24/7 Wall St.

Philadelphia (42nd), Reading (33rd), Cincinnati (25th), Buffalo (22nd), and Baltimore (14th) all made the list.

Researchers said the following about Philadelphia:

The typical Philadelphia household earns only $41,233 a year, well below the statewide median income of $55,702. Goods and services are about 12% more expensive in Philadelphia than they are nationwide, and after adjusting for the city’s relatively high cost of living, the median income in Philadelphia is only about $41,200, one of the lowest of any U.S. city. Philadelphia’s status as one of the worst cities to live in is underscored by the city’s high poverty rate. More than one in four city residents live below the poverty line, well above the 14.7% U.S. poverty rate.

The list was compiled based on a population of 65,000 or more.

Then researchers looked at things like crime rates, employment growth, access to restaurants and attractions, educational attainment, and housing affordability.

Detroit was ranked the worst city to live in, followed by Birmingham, Flint, St. Louis, and Memphis round out the top 5.

