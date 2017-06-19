McDonald Residents, Businesses Still Feeling Effects Of Flooding

MCDONALD (KDKA) – Several communities in the area are still cleaning up from a week of storms.

In McDonald, the flooding has become more than just an inconvenience. In fact, it’s becoming a common sight every time there’s a hard rain.

Pictures taken this morning show floodwaters covering Johns Avenue and surrounding McDonald Auto Service.

“It comes through this parking lot. We can’t drive customers’ cars through here to get them into the garage,” Kim McIntyre said.

As a result, McIntrye said their business has been forced to close temporarily until the floodwaters go down.

“Last week, there was four inches of mud back here. It’s getting worse, it’s getting worse every time it rains this is what happens,” McIntyre said.

It’s not just the auto service, Dusty Boyer’s backyard looks like a big brown swamp.

“It flooded last weekend, it was all muddy back there. Then, it flooded again. Our yard was a pit of mud,” Boyer said.

No one’s really sure where the water is coming from, but it’s flooding the backyard Boyer’s house and the basement. It’s not going to be a good summer for the family, which has small children

“Probably a bad one, like she likes to go swimming, but she hasn’t been able to go swimming at all since it started flooding a couple of days ago,” Boyer said.

Some are blaming construction of the 576 toll road extension from Route 22. We’re told the roads are maintained by the state, while the borough has control of the sewers.

McDonald residents said no one is taking responsibility.

“Everybody came down and looked at it and they all left,” McIntyre said.

Police are investigating an attempted child luring in Sheraden in which a man approached a 12-year-old boy.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter