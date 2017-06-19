3 Escape Heavy Fire At Millvale Studio Space

June 19, 2017 8:42 PM
Filed Under: Commercial Fire, Millvale, Millvale Studios

MILLVALE (KDKA) — Three people escaped from a Millvale studio space that caught fire Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out late Monday afternoon at a building in the 200-block of North Avenue near Lincoln Avenue.

The building was home to Millvale Studios, an artist co-op space that housed artists’ studios, a performance space and a broadcast studio.

(Photo Credit: Ian Smith/KDKA)

Three people were inside the building recording a podcast when the fire broke out. They say they heard a loud pop and then saw flames. They were able to escape the building unharmed.

When the fire department arrived on the scene, firefighters found heavy fire in the building and were able to quickly knock it down. Two firefighters are being evaluated for heat exhaustion.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

