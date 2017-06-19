Serial Robber Arrested After Hiding In Creek, Attempting To Hitchhike

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Sheetz on Babcock Boulevard in Ross Township was the last stop Monday morning before a serial robber was arrested.

Police say he did all he could to stay away from officers.

“I think he jumped into the creek, out of the creek did whatever he could to try and get away but he didn’t get very far,” said Sgt. Benjamin Dripps with Ross Township Police.

Chezeq Morgan, 23, of Monroeville is behind bars, but police say he certainly had a run for his money before he got caught.

Police say the first robbery took place at 7-Eleven on Western Avenue on the North Side around 1:20 Monday morning. They say Morgan had a towel wrapped around his hand which he held as if he had a gun… then later took off on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash towards the West End Bridge.

Then around 3 a.m., police say Morgan attempted to rob the Sheetz in Wilkins Township.

After that, around 3:45 a.m., police say he hit the Marathon gas station on Mosside Boulevard in Monroeville. Police say he was talking to the cashier outside the store then when the cashier realized what he was up to, the cashier ran away. That’s when Morgan went inside and took an undetermined amount of cash out of the register. Police say he didn’t have a gun on him and no customers were inside the gas station.

Then at 5 a.m…

“Upon arrival of officers we learned that one individual that entered the store, threatened that he has a firearm, shoved a customer out of the way, took money from the register,” Sgt. Dripps said.

Morgan didn’t actually have a gun on him… But stole $254.

“One customer was in line, then he jumped the line in attempt to get to the register before it closed, so not only committing robbery but line jumping as well,” Sgt. Dripps said.

Then, police say he ran into some nearby woods near The Haven on the other side of Cemetery Lane then hid in a nearby creek bed. They say his car was parked in nearby Kniess’ Miniature Golf. When Morgan emerged from the woods, police say he looked like he was trying to hitchhike but an officer drew his gun and took Morgan into custody.

No one injured during any of these incidents.

Ross Township Police say Morgan admitted to the other incidents when police questioned him.

Ross Township Police charged Morgan with robbery.

It’s likely he will be charged with robbery for the other incidents that took place as well.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter