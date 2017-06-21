WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Suspect Sought In Connection With 2 Sexual Assaults In Homewood

June 21, 2017 5:38 PM By Paul Martino
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Homewood, Paul Martino, Pittsburgh Police, Sexual Assaults, Westinghouse Academy

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) – Police are searching for a suspect after two sexual assaults were reported in Homewood this month.

The most recent incident happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday near Westinghouse Academy.

Police say they found a screaming, partially naked woman at the scene. She told them she’d been raped and that it happened near the intersection at Belmar and Mt. Vernon Streets.

“We have stepped up patrols in the area, uniformed presence. Our detectives are working around the clock to bring the suspect to justice,” said Pittsburgh Police Cmdr. Victor Joseph.

Another incident was reported in the same area on June 10.

Police describe the suspect as being 45- to 55-years-old, is 5-feet-6-inches to 5-feet-9-inches tall, has a medium build and he may have short hair or is bald.

Police released surveillance video and images of him on Wednesday. Anyone who recognizes him or has information that could help investigators to identify him is asked to call police.

Authorities are urging the suspect to surrender.

“It’s in his best interest to turn himself in, so we can get him the help he needs, we’re looking for him, we will find him, and will bring him to justice,” Cmdr. Joseph said.

Meanwhile, they are asking women who live and travel through that area to stay alert.

“Be vigilant, be aware of their surroundings,” said Cmdr. Joseph. “As you’re coming from work, getting in and out their cars. Going to and from their homes. Be vigilant. Pay attention to what’s going on.”

Police say if you know anything or saw anything, call 911.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

More from Paul Martino
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch