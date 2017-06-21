Suspect Sought In Connection With 2 Sexual Assaults In Homewood

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) – Police are searching for a suspect after two sexual assaults were reported in Homewood this month.

The most recent incident happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday near Westinghouse Academy.

Police say they found a screaming, partially naked woman at the scene. She told them she’d been raped and that it happened near the intersection at Belmar and Mt. Vernon Streets.

“We have stepped up patrols in the area, uniformed presence. Our detectives are working around the clock to bring the suspect to justice,” said Pittsburgh Police Cmdr. Victor Joseph.

Another incident was reported in the same area on June 10.

Police describe the suspect as being 45- to 55-years-old, is 5-feet-6-inches to 5-feet-9-inches tall, has a medium build and he may have short hair or is bald.

Police released surveillance video and images of him on Wednesday. Anyone who recognizes him or has information that could help investigators to identify him is asked to call police.

Authorities are urging the suspect to surrender.

“It’s in his best interest to turn himself in, so we can get him the help he needs, we’re looking for him, we will find him, and will bring him to justice,” Cmdr. Joseph said.

Meanwhile, they are asking women who live and travel through that area to stay alert.

“Be vigilant, be aware of their surroundings,” said Cmdr. Joseph. “As you’re coming from work, getting in and out their cars. Going to and from their homes. Be vigilant. Pay attention to what’s going on.”

Police say if you know anything or saw anything, call 911.

