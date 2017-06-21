Penguins Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury Now A Member Of The Vegas Golden Knights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It’s an end of an era in Pittsburgh, as Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is now a member of the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Fleury was selected 29th for the Knights.

The Penguins also traded a 2nd round pick in 2020 to Las Vegas.

Fleury, affectionately known as The Flower here in Pittsburgh and to his teammates, joins other former Penguins on the Golden Knights. Those players include James Neal, David Perron and Derek Engelland.

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley and general manager George McPhee announced their choices during the NHL’s annual postseason awards show at T-Mobile Arena, where Vegas will begin play in the fall.

Fleury took the stage in a Golden Knights jersey to wild cheers from his new home fans. The three-time Cup winner lost his starting job with the back-to-back champion Penguins, but he’ll get to start over in the desert with two years on his contract.

Fleury was taken first overall by the Penguins in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft. Since then, the 32-year-old goaltender has become a fan favorite.

In fact, hundreds of people lined up outside the Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Cranberry Township on Tuesday for a chance to say goodbye.

As the Expansion Draft was going on, Evgeni Malkin posted this photo to his Instagram account, a thank you to his former teammate and friend:

sad day ((( A post shared by E.Malkin71Geno (@e.malkin71geno) on Jun 21, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

In the days leading up to the Expansion Draft, Fleury admitted it was going to be difficult to say goodbye to Pittsburgh.

“This is like my home. It’ll be tough, but I know what’s coming… and I’m glad people will remember me as a good person, not just a goalie, and I think that’s important for me, too,” Fleury said.

While Fleury has seen his playing time reduced due to the rise of Matt Murray, he was an integral part of the Penguins’ Stanley Cup run.

When Murray suffered an injury during warmups of the first game of the playoffs, Fleury stepped in and would eventually lead his team to the Eastern Conference Final.

While he would be replaced by Murray, Fleury went 9-6 with a 2.56 GAA and a .924 save percentage in the playoffs, which included a shutout in Game 7 against Washington.

Fleury played in 691 regular season games for the Penguins and posted a record of 375-216-66 to go along with a 2.58 GAA and a .912 save percentage.

Also at the annual awards ceremony, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was presented with the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy after leading the NHL with 44 goals this season.

But Crosby lost out to Edmonton Oilers’ captain Connor McDavid for the Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL MVP) and the Ted Lindsay Award (outstanding player as voted by NHLPA).

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)