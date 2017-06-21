The Art Of The Selfie… On National Selfie Day!

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The “selfie” was already very popular before Ellen DeGeneres captured the most famous shot of all during the Academy Awards.

There isn’t a Hollywood star, or beloved football or hockey team that hasn’t had a photo taken at arm’s length.

But did visitors at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium know it was National Selfie Day on Wednesday?

“No, I didn’t know,” admits a visitor to the dinosaur exhibit.

“I’ll hit the reverse button,” says 12-year-old Zoo camper Alex Lesh, taking a selfie. “And then, up here, it’s called a timer. So I’ll touch that, and then it’ll do it for three seconds.”

At which point he has 10 choices of photo. Compared with kids like Alex, the rest of us are like the dinosaurs in the exhibit.

There are selfies backstage, off stage, and selfie stick astronauts. Folks have gone “Gaga” over selfies.

“They’re posing, flipping their hair, smiling,” the zoo’s Tracy Gray says of her daughters. “Did they like that? No. They didn’t like that. They didn’t like that. Oh, I like this one. Hey mom, pose. No.”

Zoo spokesman Henry Kasprszyk found out about the special day in the comics.

“Dagwood mentioned it in ‘Blondie.’ They were sort of mortified so I think people were just doing it. Hey, he’s been around since the ’30s and he’s into selfies. Come on!”

If a photo of yourself is a selfie, what’s a photo with your friends? A friendzy? No, that’s a bad… image.