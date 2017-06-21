Texas Mom Goes Viral After Taking Selfies With Football Players

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Texas mom is going viral on social media for what she did during her daughter’s college orientation.

Avery Foster posted the photos and hilarious text exchange she had with her mom on Twitter.

Foster says she received the photos from her mom, who had dropped her off for college freshman orientation at Texas State University.

The photos show her mom getting up close and personal with members of the school’s football team.

According to Avery, her mom texted her the photos after dropping her off with the caption, “I made some new friends. Don’t Wait up.”

My mom dropped me off today for College freshman orientation and she sends me this… #TXST21 pic.twitter.com/etJhflZrE0 — Avery Leilani (@Avery_Leilani) June 20, 2017

As you can see the text showed her mom taking various selfies with some very sweaty members of the team.

Avery responded with emoji skulls, and her mom, apparently didn’t know what that meant.

Avery also called her mom a cougar, and said, “My mom gets more action than me.”