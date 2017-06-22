Local Attorney On Trial For Alleged Sexual Assault

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local attorney David Trautman is on trial for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

Fifty-four-year-old Trautman, of Churchill, was in an intimate relationship with the victim at the time, and a recording she made just before the alleged incident was played for the jury.

The alleged victim took the stand Thursday and told the jury she texted her friends the conversation she recorded with her cell phone with the word “help.”

Here are some portions of the conversation:

Trautman: “And there’s a whore fee.”

Woman: “You said that repeatedly. Who knows what that means? You can’t rape me, David.”

Trautman: “I’m not going to rape you. You’re going to voluntarily do whatever I want, okay.”

Woman: “David, you can’t force me to do sexual things on you.”

Trautman: “I’m not forcing you. You’re volunteering because you want to reconcile.”

The entire conversation was played for the jury. During a recess, Trautman turned the other way when he saw KDKA’s camera in the hallway.

Trautman is accused of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, and indecent assault, stemming from an alleged incident in December of 2015 at his home in Churchill.

The woman told the jury as the sexual assault was in progress, the doorbell rang, and it was the polices. She said one of her friends called them when she got her text. The woman will be cross examined next by defense. Attorney Patrick Thomassey is representing Trautman. The court had to take the witnesses out of order because someone had a personal conflict.

