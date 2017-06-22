Gov. Wolf To Veto Plastic Bag Tax Ban Bill

HARRISBURG (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf says he intends to veto a bill on his desk that would prevent cities like Pittsburgh and other municipalities from banning or taxing plastic bags.

The state Senate gave final legislative approval last week to a bill that would prevent municipalities from banning, taxing, surcharging or assessing fees for recyclable plastic bags.

Gov. Wolf, at the time, said he would reserve judgment until he reviewed the bill. On Wednesday, he said he had decided on a veto.

“It would be inconsistent for me. I believe that we ought to be allowing local officials to make decisions that they in their estimation and their constituents – local constituents – feel are in their best interests,” said Wolf.

The governor also says the bill raises constitutional issues, citing a state Supreme Court ruling that he says addressed local officials’ authority to enact laws to protect the environment.

Supporters of the measure said, among other things, it was a jobs issue, citing facilities in the state involved in the packaging industry.

