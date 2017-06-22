D.A. May Pursue Death Penalty For Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — A man is accused of shooting his girlfriend because he suspected she may have been cheating on her, and now the District Attorney admits he’s considering the death penalty if the man is convicted.

Melissa Barto, 26, disappeared from her home in Butler County nearly 2 weeks ago.

Her body was found a couple of days later, burned and dumped in a remote area of Lawrence County.

In court Thursday, the victim’s family members crowded the hallway to see what might happen to Barto’s boyfriend, Ishemer D. Ramsey, who is charged with murder.

His case ended up being postponed because prosecutors added more charges, and the prosecutor told KDKA there could be more charges against other people.

“The investigation’s still ongoing,” Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger said. “We have other people we’re going to interview, and there may be more charges filed.”

In the meantime, the prosecutor says James Howard George and Joshua Bower, the two other people who are charged in the murder “cover up,” may be ready to cooperate in the case against Ramsey.

“Obviously, we have conspirators who are going to testify against each other,” Goldinger said.

“Everyone is on their own island,” defense attorney Blaine Jones said. “We’ll make sure that our own island is protected, and we will attack the other islands.”

