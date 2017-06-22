School Board Fires Woodland Hills Employee Accused Of Assaulting Teen

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Woodland Hills School District employee, who was caught on camera grabbing a student, has been fired.
The incident happened on April 12, at the Woodland Hills Promise Alternative School in Rankin.
According to a Tribune-Review report, the school board voted 7-2 to fire 50-year-old Joseph Golden.
Surveillance footage shows Golden lifting a 13-year-old student by the neck and carrying him down a hallway.
Woodland Hills Superintendent Alan Johnson said the incident was reported to police the same day it happened.
Golden claimed he did nothing wrong, but Johnson said grabbing a child by the neck is not an approved restraint method.
Golden was a behavioral specialist at the school. He has been charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of children.
