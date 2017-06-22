GOODBYE FLEURY: Taken By Golden Knights | Final News Conference | Fans | Emotional Sendoff | Playground Ribbon-Cutting | Different Jersey | More Pens

School Board Fires Woodland Hills Employee Accused Of Assaulting Teen

June 22, 2017 6:44 AM
Filed Under: Joseph Golden III, Ralph Iannotti, Rankin, Woodland Hills Promise, Woodland Hills School District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Woodland Hills School District employee, who was caught on camera grabbing a student, has been fired.

The incident happened on April 12, at the Woodland Hills Promise Alternative School in Rankin.

According to a Tribune-Review report, the school board voted 7-2 to fire 50-year-old Joseph Golden.

Surveillance footage shows Golden lifting a 13-year-old student by the neck and carrying him down a hallway.

Woodland Hills Superintendent Alan Johnson said the incident was reported to police the same day it happened.

Golden claimed he did nothing wrong, but Johnson said grabbing a child by the neck is not an approved restraint method.

Golden was a behavioral specialist at the school. He has been charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of children.

