GOODBYE FLEURY: Taken By Golden Knights | Final News Conference | Fans | Emotional Sendoff | Playground Ribbon-Cutting | Different Jersey | More Pens

Toomey Noncommittal But Upbeat About Senate Health Care Bill

June 22, 2017 3:05 PM
Filed Under: Health Care Bill, Pat Toomey

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey is praising the health care bill written by himself and his fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate, but isn’t saying whether he’d vote for it.

Toomey’s statement Thursday came hours after Senate Republicans released their long-awaited bill to dismantle much of former President Barack Obama’s law.

The bill can still undergo changes, and Toomey says he’ll examine it and welcome feedback.

Still, Toomey calls the Senate’s bill an important and constructive first step in replacing Obama’s seven-year-old law with something better and stable.

Toomey also lauds the bill’s curbs on federal Medicaid spending, and says it doesn’t pull the rug out from anyone who’s covered.

Pennsylvania’s Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says such cuts to Medicaid will hurt seniors in need of nursing care, working families, children with disabilities and rural hospitals.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch