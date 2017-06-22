PSU Audit Shows Missing Background Checks, Skyrocketing Tuition

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — An audit of Penn State shows that there has been some progress since the Jerry Sandusky scandal, but there are still some improvements to be made.

The audit covered January 2013 through March 2017.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said the university fails to conduct 100 percent of mandated employment background checks, which he calls a “distressing” finding.

“It is shocking and intolerable for any university to miss this many background checks, but it is appalling that, so soon after the Sandusky scandal, Penn State has an error rate this high,” DePasquale said in a release.

Another problem cited is an “outrageous” tuition growth. The audit found that tuition increased 535 percent in 30 years, and DePasquale said the university “must do whatever is necessary” to control tuition costs.

Adding to the problem, the audit shows the number of in-state students decreasing and non-resident and international student enrollment growing in an apparent means of increasing tuition revenue.

Although officials say the university does not intentionally favor non-resident applicants, DePasquale says a non-resident undergraduate student enrollment cap may be necessary.

DePasquale also said the university needs to improve campus security and suggests the size of the board of trustees should be cut.

The audit did not include a review of grants to the former Second Mile charity or the Freeh Report, an investigative document commissioned by Penn State after the Sandusky scandal.

