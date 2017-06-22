GOODBYE FLEURY: Taken By Golden Knights | Final News Conference | Fans | Emotional Sendoff | Playground Ribbon-Cutting | Different Jersey | More Pens

Repo Man Tows Minivan With Sleeping Child In Back

June 22, 2017 8:35 AM
Filed Under: Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Philadelphia police say a man repossessing a minivan towed it with a sleeping child in the back.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when the man used GPS to track the vehicle after the 7-year-old’s mother said she had stopped to run into work.

The woman and bystanders screamed as the tow truck drove off with her child and the vehicle, which had tinted windows.

The tow truck driver said he checked and didn’t see anyone inside.

Police stopped the vehicle about 10 blocks away.

The investigation is ongoing.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch