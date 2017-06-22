WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Worker Bit In Tussle With Would-Be Thief Over Stripper Pole

June 22, 2017 4:55 PM
Filed Under: Arkansas, Spencer's, Theft

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in Little Rock say a mall worker wrestled away a stripper pole from a would-be thief who bit the employee during the struggle.

According to police, a woman entered a Spencer’s store in Little Rock’s Park Plaza Mall at midday Wednesday and tried to return an item. A police report says that the woman became frustrated when she was refused money and tried to leave with a stripper pole instead.

Little Rock television station KATV reports that the woman bit the worker’s arm during a struggle. But police say the employee was able to take back the stripper pole, valued at $40, and the woman ran away.

Police say no arrests have been made.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

