Total Eclipse To Cross United States, First Coast-To-Coast Eclipse Since 1918

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For the first time since 1918, a total solar eclipse will cross the United States from coast to coast.
The eclipse is set to happen on Aug. 21.
According to Space.com, the “Great American Eclipse” will be the first total solar eclipse to touch the continental United States since 1979, and the next time a total solar eclipse will cross the continental U.S. is 2024.
The path of the total solar eclipse will pass through Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Areas not in its direct path will still experience a partial solar eclipse.
More information on when and where the eclipse can be seen and how to safely view it can be found on NASA’s Eclipse 101 page.
