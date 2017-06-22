GOODBYE FLEURY: Taken By Golden Knights | Final News Conference | Fans | Emotional Sendoff | Playground Ribbon-Cutting | Different Jersey | More Pens

Total Eclipse To Cross United States, First Coast-To-Coast Eclipse Since 1918

June 22, 2017 2:37 PM
Filed Under: Eclipse, NASA

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For the first time since 1918, a total solar eclipse will cross the United States from coast to coast.

The eclipse is set to happen on Aug. 21.

According to Space.com, the “Great American Eclipse” will be the first total solar eclipse to touch the continental United States since 1979, and the next time a total solar eclipse will cross the continental U.S. is 2024.

The path of the total solar eclipse will pass through Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Areas not in its direct path will still experience a partial solar eclipse.

More information on when and where the eclipse can be seen and how to safely view it can be found on NASA’s Eclipse 101 page.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch