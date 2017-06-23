Pittsburgh-Area JCPenney Stores Hiring More Than 100 Workers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — JCPenney stores in the Pittsburgh area are hiring for more than 100 open positions.
The department stores are gearing up for back-to-school shopping, and employees are needed for a variety of customer service and support positions.
They’re also searching for experienced stylists for the stores’ salons and beauty consultants to work in Sephora stores located inside JCPenney locations.
For more information on how to apply for Pittsburgh-area jobs, head to JCPenney’s website here: jcp.is/2s4VTVl
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter