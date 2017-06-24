Clean-Up Underway In Amwell Twp. After Tornado, Severe Weather

AMWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Neighbors in Amwell Township were helping each other clean up the day after severe weather, including a confirmed tornado, hit the area.

Ninety mile an hour winds separated Betty Montgomery’s garage from her house. A backhoe was braced against the other side to keep it from collapsing.

She was home Friday night when she heard that familiar sound that comes with an approaching tornado.

“It did sound like a train,” she said. “It was very frightening. A lot of debris was passing the window.”

While high winds tattered the flag in the front yard, Montgomery was running to safety in her home.

“I managed to run inside and make it to our living room, which is in the center of the house,” she said. “Just laid on the floor and said a prayer.”

Just across the road, the more than 50-year-old tree in Beth Cross’s yard was left lying in front of her house. She arrived home from work about five minutes before the tornado.

“I just got upstairs, and I just watched a tree go by my window,” she said. “I yelled for the boys to get down in the cellar, then boom, it’s over.”

Cross knew the damage was bad in her backyard, but by morning, she found out it was worse.

“Trees down, my husband’s truck [was damaged],” she said. “Our pool’s gone. We got a lot of outside damage. The house didn’t do too bad. It fared pretty well.”

Meanwhile, it appears the Lone Pine area of Amwell Township took the brunt of the storm. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado did touch down in that area just before 3:30 p.m. Friday.

“It ruined about five or six homes,” Jeremy Hillberry with the Amwell Township Volunteer Fire Department said. “Mainly trees, and outside garages were damaged, too.”

The good news in Amwell Township is no one was hurt. And another piece of good news – neighbors are coming together to help each other with the clean-up.

Hillberry says it’s a community of neighbors helping neighbors.

“People that have significant damage, we’re out to help them clean up and get back to normal,” Hillberry said.

