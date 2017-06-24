One Shot In California-Kirkbride

CALIFORNIA-KIRKBRIDE (KDKA) — Police are investigating after one person was shot in California-Kirkbride on Saturday afternoon.
It happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the 1800-block of St. Marks Place.
Police say when officers and paramedics arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 50s who had been shot in the hip area and the shoulder area.
He was sent to a local hospital. According to police, his injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing.
