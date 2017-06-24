SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

One Shot In California-Kirkbride

June 24, 2017 5:35 PM
Filed Under: California-Kirkbride, Shooting

CALIFORNIA-KIRKBRIDE (KDKA) — Police are investigating after one person was shot in California-Kirkbride on Saturday afternoon.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the 1800-block of St. Marks Place.

Police say when officers and paramedics arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 50s who had been shot in the hip area and the shoulder area.

He was sent to a local hospital. According to police, his injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

