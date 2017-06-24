Furry Tails: Jolly & Angel Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Jolly

Animal Friends

Meet Jolly. This older pup has plenty of life left in him and can’t wait to find a new best friend to go on adventures with! Whether it’s going out for walks or a ride in the car, he’s always ready for the next excursion!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Jolly! He is an 11-year-old Pit Bull and Boxer mix. But don’t let his age fool you – he has plenty of energy! He’s been with Animal Friends since December 2016, after being found abandoned outside. Jolly is a gentlemen and incredibly sweet once he warms up to you, and always walks nicely on a leash. He greatly enjoys being outside, and loves any car ride you take him on! He prefers to be the only dog in the home with kids being 12 and over. He is a little timid at first, until he learns his surroundings and gains the trust of those around him. He is up to date on all shots, neutered, and microchipped. So stop by Animal Friends and see why Jolly can be your new best friend.

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Angel

Orphans of the Storm

Angel is a sweet kitty waiting to finally find her forever home! If you’re thinking of adding a cat to your family, she might just be the perfect girl for you!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Angel is a spayed female who was wandering across a back road with her kittens, searching for food when her path crossed with her foster, Lynn. Lynn opened her door and Angel and her kittens jumped in her car. Her kittens have all been adopted, but Angel is still waiting for her forever home. For more info about Angel, please contact the shelter.

To find out more about how to adopt Angel, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

